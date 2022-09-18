Central Augusta clinched a thriller grand final against fast-finishing Port in senior colts at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.
The first quarter began with the Bloods' Rory Herman in the throes of his best game for the season in Spencer Gulf League.
It was a treat for his father Shane Herman who was team runner. Herman senior is a life member of the club and former player.
Herman junior forayed up forward several times to kick a goal.
On-baller Jay McLachlan, who was voted by the umpires as best-on-ground, reached lofty heights for Central.
Defender Seb Jost kept the Bloods in the game in the first quarter.
He marked everything that came his way and sent it back in the other direction.
Central looked almost home in the last quarter when they led by 15 points, but the Bulldogs exploded to kick two quick goals and were heading into attack at the final siren.
Central 7-7 (49); Port 7-4 (46)
Best for the Bloods were Herman, Lachlan Veljkovic, Deacon Pillion, McLachlan and Hunter Press.
Best for the Bulldogs were Oskar Gray, Tyson Hanlon, Kalan Caputo, Blake Hanlon and Fraser Doyle.
Port can take solace in their never-give-up style and hold strong hopes for the future up the ranks.
West Augusta won the junior colts' grand final by eight points from Port.
The Hawks 8-5 (53); the Bulldogs 6-9 (45)
Best for West were Ethan Benbow, Jaxson Blinman, Joshua Saunders, Seth Dadleh and Caleb Donaldson.
Best for Port were Kale Ganley, Baylin Crouch, Maveric Connelly, Trey Luteria and Beau Bridley.
Solomontown ran away from Lions in the last half of the league grand final at Memorial Oval to take the premiership by 15 points.
The Cats 11-13 (79); Proprietary-Risdon 9-10 (64)
Scores were locked at Solomontown 5-1 to Lions 4-7 at half-time, but afterwards Cats ruckman set the scene for his determined team-mates by belting the ball many metres forward from the centre throw-ups.
Both ruckmen played key roles for the winning team. Cooke was a danger up forward, kicking three goals.
Solomontown piled on 5-11 to 1-3 in the third quarter.
Lions did not throw in the towel and kept attacking in the final quarter with four straight goals, but came up short to rapturous celebrations from the Cats' faithful.
Midfielder Riley Hayes, of Solomontown, won the medal for best-on-ground.
Best for the Cats were Riley Hayes, Jonathon Hayes, Corey Davey, Mason Munzberg and Lawson Munzberg.
Best for the Lions were Aidan Jacobs, who kicked three goals, Luke Patterson, Andrew Wright, Dylan Aldridge and Jeramy Cameron-Clay.
In the seconds' grand final, Solomontown overwhelmed Central Augusta by 39 points.
The Cats 7-14 (56); the Bloods 2-5 (17)
Best for Solomontown were Blake Symons, Mitchell Vanstone, Dion Eldridge, Scott Mcintyre and Dylan Johnson. Tyler Foster scored three goals.
Best for Central were Simon Watts, Nick Mamerow, Sam Carter, Samuel Schiller and Luke Dawson.
