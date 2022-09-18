The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Central Augusta denies fast-finishing Bulldogs in cliffhanger senior colts grand final

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:32am, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Central Augusta senior colts premiership team is pictured with coaching staff and officials. Photo: Supplied

Central Augusta clinched a thriller grand final against fast-finishing Port in senior colts at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.