A military tank that has never fired a shot in anger is helping to attract members to the Port Augusta Returned Services League sub-branch.
The weapon, featuring camouflage colours, is outside the clubrooms, in Fulham Road.
Sub-branch past-president Arno Schwarze said it was a German-made Leopard tank that came from the Australian Army after the Vietnam War.
"Only two tanks were given away by the army - this is one of them and the other is in Tasmania. The other sub-branches had to pay for theirs," he said.
"That tank never saw action. It was delivered by the army," he said.
Another member said that about 18 months ago an ex-army man who drove the truck carrying the tank to Port Augusta had called in to look at it again.
That visit has become part of the folklore among local veterans.
The sub-branch has experienced a revival and is now thriving. There are 70 members, including some Vietnam veterans, as well as another 30 supporters who attend regularly.
"The club is surviving quite nicely. We are all volunteers," Mr Schwarze said.
"It is looking a lot better than it was. We were getting short of volunteers for a while there, but it has started to build up now. It looks pretty good."
The hall features a bar, office and an incredible military museum.
The museum, which opened more than 20 years ago, features uniforms, shells, firearms, aerial bomb-sights, photographs and testimonials.
Mr Schwarze, a retired paramedic, served off Vietnam in 1971 as a seaman with the Royal Australian Navy.
"We were the last ship on the gun line with the United States 7th Fleet," he said.
