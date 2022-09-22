There is a link in the chain of life that cannot be broken.
That is because grandparents and their children's children share a special bond.
Grandchildren are a delight and have a magical connection with their grandfathers and grandmothers.
It is almost as though the senior citizens are reliving their childhood through shared activities such as child-minding, family get-togethers and just being there.
In some cases, grandparents assume a "parenting" role when there is breakdown or sickness in the lives of the grandchildren's parents.
Reading a bed-time story, playing a board game, trying to keep up with video action and doing the school-run are all indispensable parts of the relationship.
Sadly, grandparents are gone before we know it, having said their last goodbyes through joyous interaction with the kids all those times in the twilight of their lives.
Port Augusta's Paul Ruffles and grand-daughter Maize Ruffles shared a few moments at the Office Cafe in the northern town when The Transcontinental editor Greg Mayfield called by to take this photograph.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
