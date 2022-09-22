A healthy, green patch in front of the Port Augusta racetrack grandstand is hallowed ground for youngsters.
The turf came from football's Central Oval revamp and stretches for about 70 metres.
Anyone who has been to the races will remember the sight of children from the new playground running along the lawn while "racing" the galloping horses heading down the straight to the finish post.
It just shows that horse racing captures the imagination of the young and old.
The racecourse has caught the eye of Racing SA.
At a gala event at the Adelaide Convention Centre, president Jeff Tansell and life member Geoff Fullarton accepted the Most Outstanding Achievement Award on behalf of the Port Augusta Racing Club.
Club secretary Emily Holden displayed the engraved glass trophy when The Transcontinental's Editor, Greg Mayfield, called at the track.
"We have a long list of additional improvements for the course which we are slowly working our way through," she said.
"The course is now in a position be hired for other events throughout the season so we are looking forward to sharing the facility with the community."
It already is a community project with the Lions and Rotary clubs helping with catering, including barbecues, and the Naval Cadets, South Augusta Football Club colts and Central Cricket Club supporting cup day services.
"We also support the Royal Flying Doctor Service with the Flying Doctor Race Day where the trophy is in the form of a plane. The next one will be on July 2, 2023," she said.
The club reaches out to farmers and graziers on pastoral properties by staging the Famers, Graziers and Squatters Cup where people on the land can share a memorable day.
The next such event will be on June 25, 2023.
The club hosts nine meetings yearly, but the highlight is the Port Augusta Cup due to be held on July 9, 2023.
Horses thunder along 2300 metres amid TAB betting and on-course bookmakers as well as fashion-on-the-course.
More than 2000 race-goers turn out for that elusive winner with interest from around the state and top trainers trackside.
The club was founded in 1881 and has "come a long way", according to Ms Holden.
"It is going from strength to strength. It is fabulous," she said.
Improvements include paving at the parade ground and a new playground sponsored by mining company OZ Minerals and built by members.
"The playground has attracted more families to the races, providing a safe area for children to play in," she said.
"Race days attract people who are looking for a social day out as well as those who are race-goers.
"It is a great day for everyone."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.