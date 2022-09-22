The Travellers' Rest Hotel recently had a ... spell.
The pub on the main road through Stirling North near Port Augusta was dormant for six months until September 16.
Enter Patrick and his team who took over the landmark venue.
The pub was founded in 1858 - a vast cry from the site from which you can today hear the buzzing of trucks and cars on nearby Augusta Highway.
Mr Finlay said the hotel offered lunch and dinner seven days a week as well as ice-cold beer.
He said the beer garden had been upgraded, but nothing too radical was planned for the rest of the premises.
Mr Finlay and his wife are lessees of The Transcontinental, a famous hotel at Quorn.
Asked to reveal the secret to running a good pub, he replied: "Cold tap beer."
The settlement of Stirling North is located a short drive from Port Augusta, but it is also a gateway to the north.
Tourists pass through the main street on their way to Pichi Richi Pass, Quorn and Hawker as well as outback towns.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
