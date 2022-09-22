Record numbers of visitors called into the Australian Arid Lands Botanic Garden at Port Augusta earlier this year.
The highs were in April and June amid reports that visitors from other countries were being seen at the gardens again with international travel resuming.
In July and August, 2021, the popular tourist attraction was affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, resulting in below-average crowds.
This is revealed in a report by visitor centre co-ordinator Paula Jones to Port Augusta City Council, owner of the garden.
Café operations were challenged by the virus with staff sickness having been a challenge throughout April-June 2022.
But restrictions on numbers of people allowed in the café space and conference room were lifted by the state government.
The total visitor numbers of more than 110,000 for the 2021-22 financial year was a strong result, considering virus impacts. It was about 4000 visitors fewer than the record of 2018-19 and 2020-21.
Ms Jones commended the staff, in particular Café co-ordinator Deborah Grantham, for working together during trying times and for helping with extra shifts to fill shortfalls.
Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, was a bumper time for the gardens.
The cafe opened for breakfast at 9am as well as the usual morning and afternoon teas and lunches.
"This was a busy day for the café with a record number of meals being served and record takings," Ms Jones said.
"Events and marketing social media posts continued to promote the gardens in April-June.
"Plants are being promoted on social media and the website, through an updated list posted each month.
"The Gift Shop staff find this to be an useful tool when talking to visitors about what plants the gardens have for sale.
"The site was recognised by TripAdvisor for its consistent positive reviews and ratings in the past year, earning their Travellers' Choice Award.
"The Arid Explorers Garden was promoted as part of Nature Play Week in April to encourage children to explore and play in the garden.
"An Easter scavenger hunt and kids' activities were held."
Tourism Australia, through the South Australian Tourism Commission, filmed at the garden, adding to their footage and image banks to be used in promotional campaigns.
Local talent was used for this shoot as well as for Hello SA, the television program created by Adelady and filmed around Port Augusta and the garden.
"This program went to air on Channel 9 and was wonderful publicity for the region," Ms Jones said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.