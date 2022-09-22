Hold on tight for HOG Heaven! A convoy of Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders is coming your way.
The local HOG (Harley Owners Group) Chapter in Bayside, Adelaide, will host the South Australian State Rally in Port Augusta.
The club expects 335 members from around Australia to attend from September 30 to October 2.
The rally will be a closed event for members of HOG, but on the Saturday there will be two events for residents.
One event will be the 40-minute Thunder Run when the group rides through the town "for all to come and see", according to Lee Dean, director of the Bayside chapter.
"It can be quite a spectacle as we 'thunder' through the streets with our club flags flying," he said.
Flyers are being distributed about the rally, showing the route for the run.
"We have police support during this event to navigate the traffic lights along the main road," he said.
"The other event will be the Show 'n' Shine at the wharf area in the carpark behind the shopping centre.
"This is a great time for the community to get up close to some wonderful machinery.
"The three-day rally site will be at Central Oval and we have received council support and sponsorship."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
