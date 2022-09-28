Craving a great pub feed

The Hotel Commonwealth in Port Augusta has recently changed hands, and that's not the only thing that's changing.
Manager, Trevor Gleeson, who has been involved with the business since June, said that the hotel is planning on starting what they call 'Sunday Sessions'.
"We're going to be having live music for our Sunday Sessions," he said.
"As the business has only been open a short time since the new owners bought the business, it's a matter of building the business up in the community."
The Sunday Sessions will be available to see from 4pm until 9pm. Their plan is to have their roast of the day available to patrons, as well as the regular menu.
An ongoing initiative starting from October 9, Trevor said that he thinks it will be a great day out for the community.
"I don't think anyone really does it in town, so it will be unique," he said.
"It also gives people time to sit back and relax, listen to some music, have lunch or dinner, and have a great family day."
With fifteen staff on deck to help run things smoothly, the team at Hotel Commonwealth are well equipped with the skills to make your experience a memorable one.
"It's home here. I've been here a long time, and all of the staff members live in the town," Trevor said.
"Some come from overseas and they've picked Port Augusta over Adelaide."
Hotel Commonwealth also have a terrific bar and bistro area, as well as a function area for events. They can cater to any event including birthdays, engagements, weddings, and much more.
On their regular menu they have oysters, steaks, schnitzels, pastas and kids meals. Kids 12 and under also receive a complimentary small drink and ice cream with their meal.
Trevor is hoping that closer to Christmas they'll have a menu available for people to get into the festive cheer.
To visit Hotel Commonwealth go to 73 Commercial Road, Port Augusta.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
