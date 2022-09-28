The Transcontinental

Craving a great pub feed

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
September 28 2022 - 4:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hotel Commonwealth in Port Augusta has recently changed hands, and that's not the only thing that's changing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.