Two of the biggest precast, single-span prestressed concrete girders ever built in South Australia are being used in the $200 million Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication Project at Port Augusta.
The 36-metre long and 1.8-metre high girders, made by Bianco Precast, were fitted as part of a pedestrian and cycle path being created along Augusta Highway over the national rail line.
Each of the huge girders has been built from 16 tonnes of reinforced steel and 62 tonnes of concrete.
Work is continuing to extend the new path along the highway from the MacKay Street corner to the Flinders Terrace intersection - on the new bridge side of the highway - as well as transform the existing footpath into a raised bike lane.
The path is expected to be open to residents and visitors later this year.
Safety screens and lights will be installed in the coming weeks before the path opens.
The progress of the project was outlined by Infrastucture Minister Tom Koutsantonis and Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock.
Work is continuing on upgrades to the existing Joy Baluch AM Bridge as well as to the highway junction with MacKay Street which will have traffic signals.
The bridge duplication project is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments and is expected to be finished in 2023.
The project is being provided by the Port Wakefield to Port Augusta (PW2PA) Alliance.
This is a consortium of CPB Contractors, Aurecon and GHD, with the Infrastructure and Transport Department.
It is also creating the $124 million Port Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication and $260 million Augusta Highway Duplication projects.
The Port Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication project is on track for completion in late 2022.
The duplication of the Augusta Highway is progressing along three work zones with about three-quarters of the earthworks and about 20 per cent of the pavement for the new lanes already done.
The project is expected to be finished in 2024.
Mr Koutsantonis said the projects by the alliance were some of the biggest infrastructure upgrades ever undertaken in country SA and would "leave a long-lasting legacy".
"Now we have seen another milestone with two of the girders being lifted into position to form the path," he said.
Mr Brock, who is Regional Roads Minister, said the government and its federal counterpart were delivering road upgrades worth $2.5 billion in regional SA in the next four years.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.