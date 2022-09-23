The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Joy Baluch AM Bridge project involves one of country SA's biggest feats of engineering

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of the biggest precast, single-span prestressed concrete girders ever built in South Australia are being used in the $200 million Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication Project at Port Augusta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.