Discover what's on in Pt Augusta, districts

BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, October 2, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
DUCK PADDLING
Annual Rubber Duck Race
Sunday, October 2, Pt Broughton Foreshore northern end, 11am, ducks can be purchased before event or on the day for $3, free games, free goodie bags, phone 0427 970 894 or email pbsbc@hotmail.com
HOP ABOARD
Pt Augusta Model Engineers
Sunday, October 2, Hannagan St, 11am-3pm, $5 train rides, closed in shoes must be worn, food, drinks, icecreams available.
LOST MUMMY
Outdoor Escape Room
Wednesday, October 5, start at Gladstone Square and finish at foreshore with activities and food, youth aged 12-25 years, under 12 must have adult , solve the clues to find the mummy, prizes, activities, barbecue lunch.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, October 7, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
GET OUT AND ABOUT
Naturel Festival SA
Monday, October 10 to Saturday, October 15, various times, free daily guided walking tours, around gardens of Pt Augusta for information phone Shirley Mundy on 0439 725 929 or visit www.naturefestival.org.au/hosts/port-augusta-garden-club-inc
HOLIDAY FUN
Australian Bush Buddies workshop
Friday, October 14, Arid Lands Botanic Garden, 3 sessions, see possums, birds, gliders, lizards, snakes and more, limited spaces, $9pp age 3-17, to register phone 8641 9116
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, October 15, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls and more are welcome, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts and more, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, October 16, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689.
