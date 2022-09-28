Stirling North Crows won another table-tennis title after rising from bottom place.
The Table Tennis Division 1 Grand Final was once again won by the Stirling North Crows who came from 4 th position to win their 5th straight title, defeating Augusta Park Eagles in the last doubles match of the night in an exciting finish to the season.
Wes Yates led the Crows to an unlikely premiership after finishing 4th at the end of the minor round to go through the finals undefeated.
The Eagles combination of Miriam Gregurke and Josh Scurrah defeated Wes Yates and Daniel Lutz in 5 sets in one of the best matches of the night, but it was not enough to make up the sets required and the match ended with Crows 8 rubbers 31 sets to Eagles 8 rubbers 26 sets.
Eagles were favoured to win and were going well early with Josh Scurrah defeating club champion Wes yates and Stuart Beaton and Miriam also having early wins.
It did not look good for the Crows as at one stage they were down 4-2, but they rallied and captain Wes Yates won his next 2 matches with contributions from Daniel Lutz , 3 wins, Josh Holden and Murray Scholz 1 win each and they kept in touch and just got over the line with the unlucky Augusta Park Eagles just falling short.
Best players and games winners for the Stirling North Crows: Wes Yates 2, Daniel Lutz 3 and for the Eagles Josh Scurrah 3 wins, Miriam Gregurke and Stuart Beaton 2 wins in a consistent effort.
Best matches for the night included: Daniel Lutz defeating Stuart Beaton 11/9 in the 5th set, Josh and Miriam defeating Wes Yates and Daniel 12/10 in the 5th set.
In the juniors's division Grand Final, Stirling North Crows had a convincing win against Augusta Park Eagles 5 rubbers 14 sets to 2 sets to win that premiership.
Eagles battled hard but could not overcome the consistent display of Taylor Yates 2 wins and Brodie Elvin 2 wins.
Trophies for the 2022 season included:
Division 1 Most Consistent was Wes Yates with a 89% winning average
The Most Improved trophy went to Whalley Yates who came up from the juniors to perform well in the seniors and Emerging Talent award went to Josh Scurrah who played No 1 this year and ended with a winning average of 83%.
David Schooling also had a great year with an 85% winning average .
In the junior division, Taylor Yates won the best junior player award and medals were presented to Jonah Havelburg, James Davies, Allyssa Davies and Brodie Elvin.
Trophies were awarded to the premiership players and many thanks go to Murray Scholz who prepared the tables before every match together with Miriam Gregurke from the school who also ensured the season went ahead.
Table-tennis will be back from the summer season starting on Monday, October 17, after the school holidays with casual hits starting from 6pm on Monday until Christmas, $2 entry and all welcome, bats and balls supplied, all abilities accepted.
