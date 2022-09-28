Teraleyha Coulthard may be one of Port Augusta's shortest netballers, but she is "deadly" at the goal-front.
In every match that the Adnyamathanha 18-year-old plays, she gives away many centimetres in height to her opponents.
But she makes up for it with an uncanny ability to "read" the play and her competitors.
While playing the Goal Attack position, she must keep the score ticking over for her team, Railways.
Despite her best efforts, her club was beaten by Vikings in a one-sided grand final, but afterwards she was named Most Consistent in the association for the season.
In the match, she spun and weaved in the goal circle, catching her opponents flat-footed.
"A lot of people say I am very short to be goalie," she said.
"I have been playing netball since I was nine years old. I started pretty late in under 11.
"It is not only a sport, but I also like the fact you can interact with others and make friendships."
Teraleyha has travelled to the Gold Coast and Melbourne in Aboriginal representative teams and picked up awards for being top-10, most goals and back-to-back best-and-fairests.
"I think because I am really short, my advantage is my speed, even though they are so tall," she said of her opponents.
"I can back around them without them noticing it.
"I don't know what it is, but I can 'read' the play and 'read' a player."
She planned to play in recent Aboriginal netball carnivals in Adelaide.
"I really want to stick with netball because it is something that I enjoy so much," she said.
Teraleyha works as a shop assistant at Coles supermarket in Port Augusta when she is not whizzing around the court.
