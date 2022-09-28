More business are opening in Port Augusta, according to the city's traders' group.
The upsurge has been seen in the past six months, partly as a response to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and because of a drift of people to the country.
About 340 nominations have been submitted for the business awards - and Business Port Augusta says this reflects the growing economy.
At the head of the group is a dynamic duo - chairwoman Virginia Lloyd and business awards co-ordinator Kelly Versteeg.
Ms Versteeg said a lot of nominations had come from business that she had not seen before.
"It was good to see more variety than in previous years," she said.
Ms Lloyd said people were creating new businesses, innovating online and working with Facebook.
"We have had a lot of interest in this year's awards," she said.
The nominations boil down to 149 businesses and individuals representing 63 entries in 13 categories.
The awards ceremony will be at the West Augusta Football Club on Friday, October 14. Master-of-ceremonies will be Daniel Pazarro, of Southern Cross Austereo.
Ms Lloyd said the awards could not exist without sponsors and an active membership.
"It is important for businesses, if they want these things to continue and want representation, to support the organisation by becoming financial members," she said.
She said that in addition to the new businesses, some firms were upgrading their services.
"We have some issues to address as a town to support business such as anti-social behaviour and the damage and the appearance of the business centre," she said.
"We plan to meet Port Augusta City Council to talk about a development plan for the business district and foreshore.
"How can council make shop owners responsible for the appearance of their buildings?"
Asked why the new businesses were opening, she said the city was a "thoroughfare" and economically "lots of things are going on" in the next five years.
She said Port Playford at the former power station could employ hundreds of workers, stage three of the Lincoln Gap wind farm was proposed and a hydrogen plant was planned for Whyalla.
"We are looking to work much more closely with the council and Regional Development Australia to drive some of these economic issues," she said.
Ms Versteeg is contracted by the group to co-ordinate the Rowe Partners Outstanding Business Awards - and the countdown to the ceremony has begun.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
