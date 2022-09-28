The major sponsor of Business Port Augusta's Rowe Partners Outstanding Business Awards paid tribute to those running firms in challenging times.
Chad McKnight, of Rowe Partners, said it was exciting to see new entrants this year with the return of the awards.
"Running a successful business enterprise in today's challenging economic times is no small achievement," he said.
"People are busy and we appreciate the time taken by each business to help make the awards a success."
With the return of the awards, participation has been extremely high with 344 nominations being received for 149 different businesses and individuals for the 13 categories.
A final total of 63 qualifying entries has now been judged and the finalists have been outlined:
Cinema Augusta-Excellence in Small Business (one to four employees, including business owner):
Max Cranes-Excellence in Large Business (nine-plus employees):
Regional Development Australia Far North-Most Innovative Business:
Saltbush Pastoral-Young Employee of the Year (aged 18-24):
Regional Development Port Augusta-Employee of the Year (aged 25-plus):
Nistico Sen-Trainee of the Year:
MEGT-Apprentice of the Year:
National Australia Bank-Excellence in Delivery of Services by a not-for-profit or government agency:
Spencer Gulf Law-Excellence in Community Service (by a volunteer group):
Beyond Bank Port Augusta-People's Choice. The finalists from the Small, Medium and Large Categories have been shortlisted for this award. (Voting online at https://www.businessportaugusta.com.au/beyond-bank-port-augusta-peoples-choice-award/ until Tuesday, October 4):
Business Port Augusta chairwoman Virginia Lloyd said she was "very happy" with the field of candidates in the awards.
"Submissions were received with a large array of businesses represented, many of whom have not entered before," she said.
"The past couple of years have been tough on businesses due to COVID-19.
"It is a great reflection of the strength and capability of our Port Augusta business community that so many people have established and run innovative and profitable regional enterprises employing local people and making a valuable contribution to the South Australian economy.
"We are putting Port Augusta on the map and getting involved in these awards shows a level of commitment to professionalism and excellence in business of which the people of Port Augusta should be very proud."
Rowe Partners' Mr McKnight works with many of the businesses in the city.
"Business owners should be proud of their achievements and it is great to see some new businesses sharing those achievements," he said.
"Congratulations to nominees and especially to our category finalists. Participation this year has been great."
As business accountants, his firm understands the challenges faced by business and the effort to get involved in the submission process.
"We look forward to the announcement of winners in each category and making the announcement of the Most Outstanding Business at the Gala Dinner on Friday, October 14."
