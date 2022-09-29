Mark Morgan is the kind of guy you would turn to in an emergency.
And the late Queen Elizabeth II thought so, too.
The State Emergency Service volunteer, of Port Augusta, has been recognised with the National Emergency Medal.
It is bestowed by Governor-General David Hurley and was introduced into the Australian Honours System by Letters Patent by the Queen in her visit to Australia in 2011.
The medal was handed to Mr Morgan by SES deputy chief officer Liz Connell in a ceremony at the Port Augusta headquarters.
Mr Morgan was praised by another award recipient Steven Case, of Port Augusta, who received a five-year meritorious service certificate.
He told Ms Connell and crew members that Mr Morgan "volunteers for everything".
"The medal could not have gone to a better person," he said.
Mr Morgan said he had been honoured for his work at Cudlee Creek, Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills in the 2019-20 bushfires..
He has been a crew member for 15 years.
]"I love helping the community," he said.
"I like the training and everything that I get out of helping elderly people with sandbags in wet weather and helping the whole community in time of need."
The medal recognises Mr Morgan for significant service in national emergencies.
Ms Connell reflected on her rise to leadership from her early years as a "farm girl".
Asked whether she had smashed the "glass ceiling" at the the service, she replied: "I am the first female to be appointed as deputy chief officer."
She joined the service in 2016 after time with the South Australian Fire and Emergency Commission.
She said her farm background had helped her to cope with cutting trees and sandbagging and other physical aspects of being a crew member.
"I get to visit units around the state to talk to volunteers about their experiences and things they enjoy and things they face," she said.
"The service's chief officer, deputy chief officer and general manager share duties in visiting the 67 units around the state every year."
She told the crew members that they had done a "fantastic job" in responding to 100 jobs in Port Augusta in bad weather back in February.
"Some of the pictures showed cars with water up to their doors. We were lucky we didn't have some serious situations out of that," she said.
She was echoing district officer Mike Baker, of Port Augusta, who said the performance by his team had been "awesome".
