Mayoral candidates Brett Benbow and Linley Shine went head-to-head at a forum called by Port Augusta residents and ratepayers.
The theme of the night was established when challenger Ms Shine playfully made out to land a punch on the chin of sitting mayor Mr Brett Benbow as they were being photographed by The Transcontinental.
The rivals and 13 candidates for councillor positions were invited to speak for five minutes each by the Port Augusta Residents and Ratepayers Association.
Nine councillor candidates spoke first at the forum at Central Augusta Football Club followed by the mayoral contenders.
About 50 people attended as the candidates stepped one by one up to the lectern. One candidate presented their electoral platform by video because they were overseas.
Listening intently was association chairwoman Kylie Baluch, daughter-in-law of the late former mayor, Joy Baluch.
Ms Shine, a leader of government and not-for-profit organisations, referred to her four years as a councillor and said she still had "passion" for the role.
"That is code for digging in and doing the hard work," she said.
"Port Augusta is surrounded by so much potential ... and needs strong, balanced leadership.
"The city's strength is our resilience and emotion. If we get the little things right, the big things will look after themselves."
She said the business district must be revamped and action was needed to "enrich the live-ability for residents".
She paid tribute to the strong economy of the region.
"I walk the talk and strive for excellence and accountability," she said.
"I am a strong, capable and determined woman."
Mr Benbow did not use the allotted five minutes and started by saying he was born-and-bred in Port Augusta, had been in the city for 60 years and worked in the rail industry.
He had served as a councillor and deputy mayor previously.
He said the city was in a great position and had a great opportunity to promote tourism.
"I have been able to develop great relationships with both levels of government including the previous state government," he said.
His attitude to dealing with others was to be "face-to-face" rather than on Facebook.
"We need to keep our rates going down and not rely on funding from the government," he said.
"I am not a rocket scientist. I never said I was. I will continue to stand up for Port Augusta."
The association has about 200 members.
Its treasurer Ros McCrae is distributing information about how the vote-counting will operate under the Electoral Commission of South Australia.
