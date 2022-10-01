Patrols will assess street trouble in Port Augusta and in some cases help Aboriginals to return to their lands in the north.
Human Services Minister Nat Cook outlined the scheme in an exclusive interview with The Transcontinental Editor Greg Mayfield.
She said 19 agencies would take part in the taskforce project sparked by rising street trouble in the northern city.
"They are community service agencies and providers dealing with some anti-social behaviour caused by a range of things," she said.
"We used to have the CitySafe program when a local person and dog would walk around and chat with people.
"Before the state election, we spoke to candidates and members, mostly Geoff Brock and Eddie Hughes, and walked around the town at night to get a feeling for the situation.
"With all these experiences ... we developed a four-year program at $300,000 yearly to cover community outreach and keep the community safe."
She said it would operate at various levels including street teams and roving teams.
The teams would be able to support people in a return to country and return to home.
"At the heart of it, we will bring together community providers and actually do work outside offices on the street," she said.
"It will be an approachable team for the new Aboriginal people and it will be broader than policing."
It was essential that team members could speak Aboriginal languages.
Ms Cook said that during the day, people would walk around promoting the team and get to know people in high-risk groups.
She said this would enable the team members to help people to seek assistance "when there might be activities that are worrying or become escalated anti-social behaviour".
"Do they need somewhere to stay, do they need something to get back home?" she said.
"There will be a roving patrol after-hours in the wider Port Augusta area that will help to get people to accommodation later in the day."
During the development of the scheme, several Cabinet Ministers visited the city to meet community members.
Cabinet had first discussed solutions to the problems late last year.
Meanwhile, Ms Cook said that during the recent Country Cabinet meeting she had visited some public houses that had been upgraded in Port Pirie.
"It looks like it is almost never-ending," she said of the demand for budget-accommodation from needy residents.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
