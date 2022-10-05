Discover what's on around the region

ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, October 7, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, October 8, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
GET OUT AND ABOUT
Nature Festival SA
Monday, Oct 10 to Saturday, Oct 15, various times, free guided tours around gardens of Pt Augusta for information phone Shirley Mundy 0439 725 929, visit www.naturefestival.org.au/hosts/port-augusta-garden-club-inc
HOLIDAY FUN
Bush Buddies workshop
Friday, October 14, Arid Lands Botanic Garden, 3 sessions, see possums, birds, gliders, lizards, snakes and more, limited spaces, $9pp age 3-17, to register phone 8641 9116
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, October 15, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, get in some early Christmas shopping, live music, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, October 16, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, stalls, food and drink, for information call 0427 796 689.
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthoure Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide, contact Richard Hall 0408 272 070 for details.
HALLOWEEN FUN
Outdoor Movie: The Addams Family
Saturday, October 29, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Terrace, Pt Augusta, gates open 6.30pm for 7.30pm free screening; byo chair or blanket, food and drink available, dress up in your spookiest costume, free tickets at trybooking.com/CBTRU
MONSTER DISCO
Halloween Costume Disco
Monday, October 31, West Augusta football clubrooms, 3.30pm-6pm, $10 pr child, children must be accompanied by supervising adult, prizes for best dressed, free sausage sizzle and lolly bag for each child, tickets - eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.