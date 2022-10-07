With a beaming smile, Tilly Holden offers a couple of words: "I love it. One hundred."
The Port Augusta 16-year-old finished 100 Parkruns at the event in Port Augusta.
Tilly is a passionate Parkwalker who becomes a runner once the finish line is in sight.
This is a significant achievement for Tilly because she was born with low muscle tone and has an intellectual disability.
She went to her first Parkrun event in January, 2019.
The family's first goal for Tilly was to walk the full five-kilometre circuit.
Her mother, Emily Holden suggested to her companion at the time, "just remember no matter how far you walk, you need to make it back to the finish line".
To their surprise, Tilly walked the full distance the very first time she attended the event.
She hasn't always been a keen Parkrun participant with the initial days taking considerable support and encouragement.
But she is now excited to participate each week, counting down the sleeps until the next Parkrun.
Tilly's personal-based time is 40:24, although her average time is closer to 50 minutes.
She is more focused on the total number of Parkruns complete now becoming 101.
Participation in Parkrun has been made possible thanks to National Disability Insurance Scheme funding which Tilly receives.
It funds her support worker who walks with Tilly to provide encouragement and support each week.
From the scheme's viewpoint, Parkrun is a wonderful community event providing a social outing along with fitness on a weekly basis.
Tilly also volunteers at Parkrun, sometimes in the role of Tailwalker, to ensure all participants are "okay" on the course, and to collect the turn-around flags.
What's next for Tilly, well the 250 Club milestone is a little way off, so she is working towards her 25 volunteer milestone.
Parkrun is a free community event held each Saturday all around the world with Port Augusta just one of the locations.
It is welcoming experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer, or watch.
Newcomers are welcome to join Tilly at the course as she adds another lap to her achievements.
Her efforts are inspiring to anyone who steps out on a walking route and it has delighted her family.
Well done, Tilly ... and now for the next 100.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.