More than 20 country council chief executive officers descended on Port Augusta on Thursday.
It was a conference at Central Oval organised by Mount Remarkable District Council chief executive officer Sam Johnson.
It began with a forum earlier in the year in the Barossa Valley and has now grown in into a major event.
Known as the Kelledy Jones Regional CEOs Forum, the event kicked off with regional Local Government Association updates from Simon Millcock, of Legatus, Peter Scott, of the Eyre Peninsula Local Government Association and Leonie Boothby, of the Upper Spencer Gulf.
This was followed by a segment on industrial relations led by Tracy Riddle and Michael Kelledy, of Adelaide-based Kelledy Jones lawyers.
Ombudsman Wayne Lines then presented The Big O-What Can Go Wrong.
Lunch was sponsored by commercial law firm Norman Waterhouse, of Adelaide.
Then came a presentation titled Risk-What is the Exposure and Who is Responsible involving case studies to look at potential exposures and where the responsibilities sit.
This was hosted by Kirsty Gold, Tony Gray and Stevie Sanders, of Local Government Risk Services.
Next session was presented by John Comrie, of JAC Consulting. It was titled Money-Do You Manage it? and dealt with long-term financial plans.
The program closed with a panel discussion: Would political appointments to local councils influence the effectiveness of councils?
Guests were divided into opposing viewpoints for discussion.
For: Clinton Jury (Local Government Association), Matthew Morgan (CEO, City of Port Lincoln) and Michael Kelledy (Kelledy Jones).
Against: Alex Hart (Executive Director, Office of Local Government), Brian Carr (CEO Light Regional Council) and Dale Mazzachi (Norman Waterhouse).
After the conference, the group had a field trip to Sundrop Farms and Max Cranes and Equipment Hire followed by pre-dinner drinks sponsored by McArthur Management Services.
The dinner was sponsored by the Local Government Finance Authority in the Function Room of the Western Hotel, Eyre Highway. Guest speaker Scott McBain was sponsored by Kelledy Jones.
The conference was sponsored by McArthur Management Services, the Local Government Finance Authority, Norman Waterhouse, LGRS and FYFE.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
