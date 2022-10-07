Residents of several northern councils have linked together to get a better deal on legal fees.
The negotiating group also includes councils on Eyre Peninsula.
Led by Sam Johnson, who is chief executive officer of Mount Remarkable District Council, the group includes his council, Flinders Ranges Council, Orroroo-Carrieton District Council and Peterborough District Council.
Other councils involved include Kimba, Elliston, Tumby Bay, Karoonda, Copper Coast and Berri-Barmera.
Mr Johnson said the strategy was to use the strength of numbers to put out a tender asking legal firms to nominate a price on providing legal services to the councils.
Describing it as a "remarkable" deal, he said his council had decided to launch the tender to "test the market" for best value and service for residents and ratepayers in the provision of legal services.
"We contacted other, like-minded councils to extend the invitation to be involved in the process. Historically, councils have received offers to have an annual retainer or contractual arrangements with respective law firms that serve the sector, usually as part of a panel arrangement," he said.
The tender, which attracted interest from many South Australian legal firms, resulted in local government law specialist firm, Kelledy Jones Lawyers, of Adelaide, being appointed as the sole provider for the councils.
"The team at Kelledy Jones ... already enjoys excellent working relationships with each of the councils ... and looks forward to building on those relationships as part of this exciting new chapter in local government," said the firm's Michael Kelledy.
Every year councils can spend significant amounts on legal fees, and with justifiable cause, noting the many and varied responsibilities that they are required to meet.
The outcome of the tender has ensured participating councils are meeting their obligations as transparent, efficient and accountable public authorities and, more importantly for their communities, are ensuing public funds are being managed and allocated responsibly.
"With ever-increasing obligations and responsibilities for the local government sector, councils, and particularly smaller regional councils, are required to seek legal advice on many and varied issues," said Eric Brown, chief executive officer of the Flinders Ranges Council.
The councils were impressed by the number of firms were interested in the process.
Mr Johnson said: "The fact that many law firms took such an interest, and invested time and resources into being considered, indicates the strength the local government sector.
"This said, the result could not include all firms, and we are delighted with the proposal that Kelledy Jones has presented."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
