The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Sam Johnson leads successful campaign for reduced legal fees for councils' residents

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:12am, first published October 7 2022 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council chief Sam Johnson OAM, left, with Kelledy Jones representatives Victoria Shute, Natasha Jones, Michael Kelledy and Tracy Riddle. Picture supplied

Residents of several northern councils have linked together to get a better deal on legal fees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.