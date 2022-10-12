Discover what's on around Port Augusta

HOLIDAY FUN
Australian Bush Buddies workshop
Friday, October 14, Arid Lands Botanic Garden, 3 sessions, see possums, birds, gliders, lizards, snakes and more, limited spaces, $9pp age 3-17, to register phone 8641 9116.
HELPING HAND
Community Fete
Saturday, October 15, St Augustine Church, 9 Church St, Pt Augusta, from 10am, plants, cakes, clothing, books and more, morning tea available
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, October 15, 32-40 Quorn Road, 9am-1pm, great stalls, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, get in some early Christmas shopping, live music, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, October 16, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, October 21, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, October 22, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce/Craft Market
Sunday, October 23, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday October 25, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
TRIVIA TITANS
Rotary Quiz Night
Wednesday, October 26, Central August FC, Hannagan St, Pt Augusta, 6pm for dinner, 7pm for quiz, $10pp, 8 to a table,funds to Lift the Lid Mental Health campaign, book online at www.trybooking.com/CCUPF
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthoure Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
