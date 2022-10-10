Opposition leader David Speirs, who enjoys having a cuppa at the Port Augusta foreshore, will be in town for a community forum.
With Opposition regional health services spokeswoman Penny Pratt, he will host the forum from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, October 11, at the South Augusta Football Club, Central Oval.
Mr Speirs said that, as the new leader of the South Australian Liberal Party, he would ensure the party connected with communities, held the state government to account and presented an alternate government.
"Our team has been out in regional South Australia, meeting with community groups, businesses owners, local governments and families who make our regional communities such a vital part of our state," he said.
"Within days of our recent forums in Mount Gambier, our team delivered action in parliament on behalf of communities in the South East. We listened and we acted."
He said the latest forum would provide an opportunity for residents to discuss matters of interest as well as look at the new leadership approach of the party plus consider regional health services with Ms Pratt.
Mr Speirs suggested residents register their interest at https://bit.ly/portaugustacommunityforum
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
