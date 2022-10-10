The Transcontinental
Opposition leader David Speirs resumes relationship with Port Augusta at community forum

By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:30am
Opposition leader David Speirs enjoys a cup of coffee at the foreshore in Port Augusta. Picture supplied

Opposition leader David Speirs, who enjoys having a cuppa at the Port Augusta foreshore, will be in town for a community forum.

