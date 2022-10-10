The "freedom" of Australian rules football has been cited as a reason for growing interest in a women's competition at Port Augusta.
About 200 girls take part in the competition comprising Central Augusta, South Augusta, West Augusta and South Whyalla.
Organiser Suzy Graham said football was unlike some other women's sports because it lacked strict controls on movement.
"I think there is a bit of freedom in playing football," she said.
"It is probably the fastest-growing sport in Australia now with a defined path to follow to the next level.
"If the girls keep going, there is no reason why they cannot be in the women's draft."
She said the competition had begun in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic when few sports were still on offer.
It now has about 50 girls at each club involved in under 17, under 14 and under 11.
Much-travelled woman carpenter Sam Boully played a key role in forming the association which is actually part of the city's junior football league.
Ms Graham said: "If it were not for Sam, it would not be happening."
Matches this season were played on Wednesday night and Sunday to avoid conflict with other sports that might involve the association's players.
"Many of the girls play netball and other sports so that can make it a bit challenging," she said.
"Some of our players also take part in the Crystal Brook under 16 competition from January to March.
"We have enormous financial support from mining company BHP and the Adelaide Crows.
"A lot of things have come together. The company paid for the guernseys and equipment in a sponsorship worth thousands of dollars.
"The challenge is finding coaches and umpires. These people are thin on the ground even in the boys sports.
"We will hopefully conduct a poll of parents to asses our situation.
"It is a challenge to build it from nothing, I suppose.
"Not many kids have dropped out ... a few girls have gone on to be selected by North Adelaide."
She said five under 14 players had been chosen out of 23 picked out by the Roosters. The same ratio was achieved in under 17.
In 2022, the competition was from May to August at ETSA Oval with nine-a-side teams and - usually- modified ovals. The grand finals were played at the football showpiece, Central Oval.
"There are girls who love footy with passion. We are trying to make it so they don't have to choose between sports and have the opportunity to do as many things as they possibly can," she said.
Ms Graham has a strong interest in the competition - her daughter is among the footballers.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
