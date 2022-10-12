Every ticket sold in a Port Augusta raffle will make for a better ride for Santa Claus.
The Rotary Club of Port Augusta is selling tickets to raise money for a new coat of paint and revamp of the man-in-red's sleigh for the Christmas Pageant.
During a pause at the raffle table in Commercial Road on Wednesday, club president Nathan O'Brien outlined the activities of the six-member group.
Punching above their weight, they organise the pageant which be back to its pre-COVID best jn the main street this year.
Mr O'Brien, 30, a teacher at Caritas College, moved to the city two-and-a-half years ago.
He said that his fascination for the service club had begun in Victoria when Rotary sponsored him to travel from Warrnambool to attend the National Youth Science Forum.
"It set me on my career path," he said.
When he moved to the Port Augusta, the club was a way to become involved in the community and have some good things to do after work.,
"I wanted to give back to an organisation that had helped me and give back to the community," he said.
Also at the raffle table was the club's event co-ordinator, Stacey Shinnick, who has been a member for about five years after starting with the younger version of the organisation, Rotaract.
"I enjoy being part of a service club ...in the wider organisation of Rotary. We do some international events and the student-based Rotary Exchange Scheme will return next year," she said.
Representing a young face of the organisation, Mr O'Brien works with members who juggle their work with commitments.
Another 30-year-old member is Leah Horgan, of Port Augusta City Council.
Mr O'Brien said members were out and about selling the raffle for which the prize is a $146 family pass to the Pichi Richi railway.
The upgrading of the sleigh is Mr O'Brien's president's project and was boosted with money raised at a Christmas In July at the Port Augusta Bowling Club.
"We had a couple of musicians and some pizzas donated by Domino's at the Christmas In July," he said.
The club developed Rotary Park opposite Caritas College near the water tower on the west-side.
"Many years ago, the club converted that tower into a lookout," he said.
"In the park there is a playground, barbecues, toilets and picnic tables.
"We have been a pretty active little club over the years ... we are proud of what we have done."
