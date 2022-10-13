An incredible tally of about 140 jobs is still vacant in Port Augusta and the Far North.
And if workers can be found to fill the gaps, where will they live?
These are the issues confronting Claire Wiseman, chief executive officer of the economy-boosting Regional Development Australia Far North.
Ms Wiseman reported some good news amid the shortages - more businesses are opening in the region including at Port Augusta.
But there is a crisis in recruitment and finding enough accommodation for new workers.
Her region covers 80 per cent of South Australia and includes Port Augusta, Flinders Ranges, Roxby Downs and Coober Pedy councils, other outback country and the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands.
A couple of years ago, the agency was creating a data-base of 1200 businesses and 77 responded - of which 76 had a total of 138 job vacancies.
"I imagine if we did that again, it would be very similar," Ms Wiseman said.
Jobs available include retail assistants, veterinary services, boilermakers and engineers.
The avalanche of jobs was partly because some people chose to work part-time in the wake of COVID-19.
Ms Wiseman and her team work out of offices in Stirling Road.
She has been with the agency for 17 years and became chief executive officer about 2012.
Hoping to share some of her leadership skills, Ms Wiseman is planning a program to help clubs and organisations.
The Leadership Program will look at such sports as cricket and netball to help with "skills and confidence" while teaching people how to chair a meeting and filling gaps in knowledge.
Meanwhile, showing its versatility, the agency has been busy in the outback, helping traders and residents to cope with the influx of visitors created by the brimming waters of Lake Eyre.
Other work In the business districts involves advising traders on matters such as how to gain an ABN, diversify products and hire staff.
"We are a free service and a not-for-profit organisation funded by the three levels of government," Ms Wiseman said.
"We have seen a lot of new businesses open, but the biggest challenge is the skills shortage.
"There are a few things impacting that such as housing supply and child-care services. This is making it difficult to recruit staff."
The agency is running campaigns in the Port Augusta and the outback to help with recruitment.
Videos have been shared on social media to show how good it is to live in the area with Milleniums aged 26 to 41 years old being the target.
