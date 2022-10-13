South Augusta will take a "tag team" approach to its coaching panel in the hunt for its next Spencer Gulf League premiership.
The club announced its senior co-coaches for 2023.
Five-in-a-row premiership coach James Boles will continue into his eighth season while newcomer Jesse Crewsdon will join him in the chase for more Bulldog flags.
Crewsdon coached B grade premierships at Salisbury (2019), Lincoln South (2020) and a losing Grand Final with Lincoln South (2021).
He was set to coach Lock A grade on the Eyre Peninsula in 2022, but fortunately for South he moved to Port Augusta to take up the dealership at Augusta Automall and promptly became a club sponsor.
Crewsdon spent the past season following the league and has done a lot of homework on the other five teams already.
He has met many of the club's coaches, players and members and looks forward to 2023.
"We welcome Jesse and Sophia to the Bulldog family," said club president Michael Kerin.
Crewsdon spoke with Transcontinental Editor Greg Mayfield, but was coy about discussing the coaching set-up, preferring to let that play out next season.
He was born in Adelaide and played for Mallala in the Adelaide Plains Football League.
"I had the back end of my career at Port Lincoln at Lincoln South until an ankle injury ended by career," he said.
He returned to Adelaide where he coached Salisbury B grade in 2019 in the amateur league division five.
Moving back to Port Lincoln, he was assistant league coach and B grade coach with Lincoln South.
"I wanted to be part of footy and give back to footy a bit," he said.
In his early years, aged 17, 18 and 19, he played ruck, but later switched to centre-half-forward and full-forward.
"My career was hampered by injury. I struggled to get a full season. I had bad hamstrings and ankles," he said.
"I floated between A grade and B grade.
"Coaching seems to be where I get a lot of consistency. It is good.
"You get out of it what you put in. You want good culture off the field. South has that, but obviously you can always build stronger culture no matter what situation you are in.
"The club has been very successful under Jamie Boles."
He said coaching involved achieving "buy-in" from players and making sure they were enjoying themselves at the same time.
Greg Mayfield
