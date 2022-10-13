The dusty red dunes of the outback will come under the influence of three women.
The trio are new appointees to the Outback Communities Authority.
In their roles, the highly-experienced women, including a presiding member, will help to shape the lives of Far North residents.
Jan Ferguson OAM has been appointed as presiding member until to June, 2025, after leading the authority as interim chairwoman for three months to allow nominations to be submitted.
Ms Ferguson brings to the role extensive professional experience in supporting Aboriginal people, outback communities and businesses, along with experience as a previous authority member.
Ms Ngatina Sylvanius and Ms Leila Day will be members until June, 2025, bringing to the roles their considerable knowledge and outback experience.
Ms Sylvanius is a passionate and committed fifth-generation community member of Beltana.
She has served as the Beltana Progress Association president since 2012 and is works to create a flourishing outback for all who live, work and visit in the region.
Ms Day is an Andamooka local, working as an opal gouger, artist, tour guide and chairwoman of the SA Arid Lands Kingoonya Landscape Group, as well as a board member of the region's peak tourism body.
The appointments will be backed by existing members Trevor Wright, Sam Johnson and Tony Vaughan.
The authority is a statutory body that looks at the views, interests and aspirations of outback people. It works to coordinate and champion improvements to public services and facilities.
It is responsible for almost two-thirds of South Australia not covered by local councils and serves about 4500 living in many small communities, service locations and pastoral and farming properties.
Local Government Minister and Independent Stuart MP Geoff brock said it was "terrific" to see the capable and driven women extend their service to the outback.
"The appointees will complement the authority's existing members' skills to provide strong leadership and advocacy," he said.
"I look forward to travelling into the Far North to meet locals and leaders to listen to their ideas and ways in which we can best shape thriving communities."
The authority backs the Port Augusta-based Regional Development Australia Far North in enticing singles, couples, families, young and old to come to Live, Work and Play in the Far North.
The RDA group developed a digital campaign designed to be promoted on social media platforms to attract new residents to make a fresh start in the region.
The campaign features interviews with residents and showcases many opportunities.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
