Leather jackets and the roar of motorcycles came to Port Augusta at the October long weekend.
It was the Harley Owners Group's state rally and attracted 325 people from around South Australia and interstate.
About 200 Harley-Davidson bikes gleamed in the sun, representing metal worth more than $11 million.
Leader of the rally was Lee Dean who is director of the Glenelg-based Bayside Chapter HOG.
The bikes and riders were based at Port Augusta's showcase Central Oval with the city's accommodation being booked out.
Mr Dean was asked whether the popular image of rough, tough motorcyclists applied, but he said: "We are just a group of people who enjoy riding Harley-Davidsons and supporting the community.
"We were out buying petrol and having coffees and looking around. I think the community would have had a boost from it as well.
"We raised some money to be put back to a charity group."
Riders - with an average age of 45-50 years - attended from locations including Tasmania, Perth, Victoria, Darwin, Alice Springs, Mildura, Adelaide and Glenelg.
Mr Dean said residents got an idea of what Harley ownership was all about when the rally's show-and-shine event was staged at the wharf.
"It was a very successful rally. The participants had a thoroughly good time," he said.
"South Augusta Football Club looked after us with food and drink, dinners and breakfasts.
"The police supported us on our Thunder Run through the town. We had young tackers and older residents lining the streets to wave us on.
"It sounds corny, but Harleys are all about the freedom of the open road, the sound of the engine and the lifestyle and community of like-minded people that brings us together from different backgrounds.
"The look of the bikes also helps as well as the ability to personalise and customise to your own tastes."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
