The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Harley-Davidson owners defy popular image of rough, tough motorcyclists to back community

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:05am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leather jackets and the roar of motorcycles came to Port Augusta at the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.