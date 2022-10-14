The Transcontinental put four questions to each of the mayoral candidates in the Port Augusta City Council election on the eve of the first votes being cast.
Official postal voting material for both mayoral and councillor positions is being mailed out to voters between Friday, October 14, and Thursday, October 20.
Postal voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 10, with counting of ballots taking place on Saturday, November 12.
The candidates for mayor at Port Augusta are Linley Shine and sitting member Brett Benbow.
They were asked by The Transcontinental:
What is your new and different vision for Port Augusta?
Ms Shine replied: Embracing diversity in economic and industry growth, business attraction, facilities, events and our community. Our strength is our people, location, services and the many opportunities waiting to be harnessed, welcomed and embraced through collaboration and partnerships. That is my point of difference - understanding the strength of relationships.
Mr Benbow: Switch "cross-over of Australia" to "stop-over of Australia", work with tourism, local and federal government to enhance tourism, promote our great rail, energy old and new, Afghan Aboriginal history, Spencer Gulf for season catches of the elusive yellow tail and work to ensure our highway access entices travellers to stay.
Are you happy with the rating levels imposed by council?
Ms Shine: Our rates are too high, there is no doubt about that, and with the cost of living continuing to rise, we need to remain focused on this challenge while at the same time not deterring progress. I am focused on balance.
Mr Benbow: The rating levels that have been endorsed by the 40th council were a great achievement. Rating levels require to continually be reviewed along with reviewing services that council provides. Review council assets and mandatory rates. Continue to discuss with the state government regarding electrical generators being rateable.
What aspects should be included in a masterplan for the city centre?
Ms Shine: Liveability, ease of access, traffic flow, transport, parking, vibrancy, openness, colour, seating, facilities and the list goes on. I am not the expert about what we need - our community is - so I look forward to hearing their views which I am sure will be varied and innovative.
Mr Benbow: Easy access/egress, a mall at one end, attract busking, a place in which to sit and relax, vibrant, well lit at night, accessible seating, a green space, drinking fountains, shade, shopfronts to be clean and respectable - if not in use, encourage frontage to have murals applied.
What would you do to ensure the public has good governance from the council?
Ms Shine: It is all about relationships and communication - being proactive around sound engagement, disseminating information, explaining strategy, and encouraging opinion. I am all about contribution, unity and working hard to share our successes. This isn't about me, it's about us and the only way to do this well is, again, relationships and communication.
Mr Benbow: Ensure the community is kept informed, ensure consultation occurs prior to any major change or decision, ensure council is transparent, ensure council is responsive, ensure council strives to be effective and efficient and be accountable
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.