The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta's mayoral candidates respond to final questions on eve of votes being cast

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayoral candidates Brett Benbow, left, and Linley Shine shake hands before talking to the Port Augusta Residents and Ratepayers' Association. Photo by Greg Mayfield

The Transcontinental put four questions to each of the mayoral candidates in the Port Augusta City Council election on the eve of the first votes being cast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.