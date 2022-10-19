Discover what's on in Port Augusta, region

INSPIRE, BELIEVE
Sober Walk 2022
Friday, October 21, Gladstone Square, Pt Augusta, 10am-2.30pm, march starts 11am, free bbq, tea/coffee and water, activities, games, plenty of fun.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, October 21, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, October 22, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, October 23, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday October 25, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
TRIVIA TITANS
Rotary Quiz Night
Wednesday, October 26, Central August FC, Hannagan St, Pt Augusta, 6pm for dinner, 7pm for quiz, $10pp, 8 to a table,funds to Lift the Lid Mental Health campaign, book online at www.trybooking.com/CCUPF
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthouse Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for the full weekend itinerary contact Deb Wise on 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide, contact Richard Hall 0408 272 070 for details.
HALLOWEEN FUN
Outdoor Movie: The Addams Family
Saturday, October 29, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Terrace, Pt Augusta, gates open 6.30pm for 7.30pm free screening; byo chair or blanket, food and drink available, dress up in your spookiest costume, free tickets at trybooking.com/CBTRU
MONSTER DISCO
Halloween Costume Disco
Monday, October 31, West Augusta football clubrooms, 3.30pm-6pm, $10 pr child, children must be accompanied by supervising adult, prizes for best dressed, free sausage sizzle and lolly bag for each child, tickets - eventbrite.
