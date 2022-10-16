My works are a response to my experiences, my dreams and desires.- ineke van den Hout
"A day not painted is a day not lived."
So says veteran artist ineke van den Hout who has a quirky approach to life and painting.
At an exhibition of her work at Yarta Purtli gallery in Port Augusta, she paused when asked why she did it.
"Why do you breathe? I have to. It is a compulsion. It is my passion," she replied.
Her quirks include spelling her first name with a lower case letter "i".
This is because when she was a young girl she despaired that she might lose the dot over the 'i" if it were made a capital letter.
She was born in the Netherlands and came out to Australia as a migrant under the 10-pound-Pom scheme, which had then been adapted for the Dutch.
"I have been painting since I was little. I graduated at art school in 1986 and had been painting seriously since 1978," she said.
Her exhibition includes books of collages in response to COVID-19.
Ms van den Hout was standing beside depictions of a rampant horse and a bull and there was a painting of a girl holding tulips and wearing clogs, a tribute to her homeland.
She described her inspirations, then, out of the blue, and adding to her mystique: "I started karate this year."
Ms van den Hout came to Port Augusta in 1999 for four years then left for almost a decade before returning to retire in the town.
Her exhibition is titled Echoes of the Past.
"My works are a response to my experiences, my dreams and desires," she said. "These new works are based on flashes of memories of what is or what was around me during social distancing and lockdowns.
"They are an intuitive collection of images - memories of colours, flowers, birds and my new family extension, my two rescue cats."
She said memories and dreams were fascinating experiences that were not necessarily accurate or truthful.
"They are memories that evoke the senses, long-forgotten smells, voices or images," she said.
"My work becomes meaningful through the eye of the observer. It is the onlooker who gives meaning and emotional content to the art.
"I had fun creating these new works. May you feel the joy."
