The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Investigators say vacant house fire on Hospital Road in Port Augusta 'suspicious'

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:24am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The house where the fire occurred was a vacant site, but investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. Photo supplied

Emergency services were called to a house fire at a vacant property on Hospital Road in Port Augusta last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.