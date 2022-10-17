Emergency services were called to a house fire at a vacant property on Hospital Road in Port Augusta last night.
Firefighters arrived at approximately 7pm to find the home well ablaze but quickly brought under control.
The fire was extinguished 45 minutes later with the assistance of 28 firefighters and seven fire trucks at the scene.
The house frame was gutted by the blaze, with costs estimated at $180,000.
MFS and SAPOL investigators will work to determine the fire's cause this morning.
"Fire cause investigators would have only just arrived at the scene this morning and further details will be provided as investigations into the cause are conducted and damage costs will be provided in the next few hours," said an MFS Spokesperson.
Both Metropolitan and Country Fire Services were at the scene.
UPDATE:
MFS and SAPOL have since stated the cause of the house fire at a vacant property on Hospital Road in Port Augusta is suspicious and undetermined, reevaluated cost estimates $130,000 of damage has occurred.
