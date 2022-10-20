Many thousands of people are visiting Port Augusta's Aboriginal-themed Wadlata Outback Centre every year.
According to Port Augusta City Council, almost 50,000 visitors called in during 2021-22 alone.
The yearly report for that time says the city is known as a "destination of choice" where people come to stay a while to experience the lifestyle and environment.
The centre was affected by a reduction in tourists because of COVID-19 state border restrictions for the first half of the year.
Visitor numbers were about 3000 fewer than in the previous financial year.
Sales were slower for the first three quarters, but, as borders opened, customers increased, coach tours kept rolling in and tourists started moving around more.
In that year 48,465 people checked out the craftwork and Tunnel of Time, dined in the cafe and bought Aboriginal-themed key-rings, ties, tea-towels, stubbie holders and boomerangs.
Staff responded to 7809 visitor information inquiries, of which almost a third were local, 71 per cent interstate and one percent international travellers.
A survey involving 7717 visitors showed that 31 per cent were day trippers, 48 per cent were overnight stays, 19 per cent were longer stays and two per cent were unknown.
Filming for promotional opportunities through Hello SA and the SA Tourism Commission took place in June.
The council-owned centre runs at a deficit of about $200,000.
The council launched its first Reconciliation Action Plan - or "living document" - as part of National Reconciliation Week in Gladstone Square earlier this year.
The plan will pave the way for council's reconciliation journey and provide a framework to help create a respectful environment in which the cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are celebrated.
The aim is to develop a community that accepts Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"We want to develop strong relationships built on trust and respect and that are free of racism," said a council spokesman.
"The plan has been developed with council staff and management, the Aboriginal Community Working Group and the community.
"Information was collected through surveys, meetings, correspondence, conversations and written feedback from staff and residents.
"The plan consolidates council's longstanding commitment to driving change towards reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and the community.
"We will work towards true and meaningful reconciliation and build on the development of our plan and embrace it as a 'living document' that will be reviewed, changed and adapted."
