The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Thousands choose to "travel back in time" at Port Augusta's famous Wadlata Outback Centre

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many thousands of people are visiting Port Augusta's Aboriginal-themed Wadlata Outback Centre every year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.