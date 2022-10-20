The Harley Owners Group thundered into Port Augusta for its state rally after two years' planning and headed straight into the hands of South Augusta Football Club's 'Red Army' volunteers.
The rally at the October long weekend was a spectacular success attracting 330 riders from around the country.
Central Oval and South Augusta Football Club were the base for HOG Central.
The financial spin-off for businesses in Port Augusta and other towns they visited was enormous.
The Saturday morning`s Thunder Run through the streets of Port Augusta and Stirling North resulted in a lot of local residents rushing to their front fences to see the power and noise of 200 bikes roar past.
The run ended with a Show `n' Shine at the Wharf where locals could get up close to the bikes and chat with the riders.
Sunday`s Ride the Ranges tour allowed towns such as Quorn, Hawker, Cradock. Carrieton, Wilmington, Jamestown, Melrose. Pekina and Orroroo to share in the rally and the economic boost.
Quotes from rally members included:
Port Augusta Council had the foresight to undertake the Central Oval re-development and has been rewarded with great publicity for the venue, the town and the community.
It was a huge event and will result in much word-of-mouth advertising for a long time.
More than 40 South Augusta volunteers - dubbed the Red Army by the riders - put in many hundreds of hours to support the rally.
The compliments included:
The riders gave the Red Army a well-deserved one-minute standing ovation at the end of formalities on the Sunday night. That probably says it all.
Leader of the rally was Lee Dean who is director of the Glenelg-based Bayside Chapter HOG which hosted the gathering.
The city's accommodation was booked out.
Riders - with an average age of 45-50 years - attended from Tasmania, Perth, Victoria, Darwin, Alice Springs, Mildura, Adelaide and Glenelg.
Mr Dean said residents got an idea of what Harley ownership was all about at the Show 'n' Shine.
"The police supported us on our Thunder Run through the town. We had young tackers and older residents lining the streets to wave us on," he said.
"It sounds corny, but Harleys are all about the freedom of the open road, the sound of the engine and the lifestyle and community of like-minded people that brings us together from different backgrounds."
