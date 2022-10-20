A state government staffer has curbed his outside activities after inquiries by Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock.
In state parliament, Opposition local government spokesman and Flinders MP Sam Telfer asked about a member of Mr Brock's ministerial staff participating in the council election process.
Mr Brock, who is Local Government and Veterans Affairs Minister, said he had made inquiries in his office to understand the context of the questions.
"My adviser for veterans' affairs had sent the text that was read out by Mr Telfer in Question Time," he said.
"While he has not contravened any rules regarding council elections, he has advised me that he will cease all activities regarding the upcoming council elections.
"My adviser is a hard-working and long-serving current elected member of a council. He is not contesting the current council elections and will cease to be a local councillor once the elections have been declared in a few weeks' time.
"I want to make it clear that, because of his status as a serving councillor at the time that he began working in my office, at my direction he has not participated or contributed to any matters pertaining to the local government portfolio."
The Opposition said Mr Brock had described the accusations as "damning".
It said that, later in the day, Mr Brock had made a personal explanation confirming his adviser's behaviour.
Mr Telfer said Mr Brock had "serious questions to answer".
"Ratepayers and voters in local government elections should be able to have confidence in the election process," he said.
