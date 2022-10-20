The Transcontinental
Ministerial staffer's activities queried by Opposition in Question Time in parliament

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:51am
A state government staffer has curbed his outside activities after inquiries by Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock.

