What makes Aussie beef so famous?

It's safe to say that the main star of any barbie is beef. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Ask any stranger on the street to name something quintessentially Aussie and you'll likely get the usual things. Kangaroos. The Sydney Opera House. VB. It's also likely that someone will, at some point, mention having a barbeque (especially if they were the ones who mentioned VB).



And while the other things listed above are icons of Australia's national identity, they aren't stitched into our collective rhythm of daily life the way a barbie is.

And it's safe to say that the main star of any barbie is beef. Think dad and his routine t-bone. Think mum's homemade rissoles. Heck, think the sausage sizzle in the carpark of Bunnings. Every. Single. Saturday.



But though beef is undeniably popular in our own backyard, it may surprise some to learn that it is equally popular in many a steak restaurant around the world. The fact that Australia is the third-largest exporter of beef in the world is hint enough that many are wise to the quality of our produce. Still need convincing of its global appeal? Well, here are a few reasons that will squash any lingering doubts.

Variety is the spice of life

Yes, we all have our favourite way to eat steak. Rump, charred to perfection. An eye fillet, medium rare. Porterhouse, bloody as hell. And yes, once we find that magic combination many of us won't stray from its delicious borders.



But what really ignites the imagination of those abroad are the myriad types of flavours that Aussie beef offers. Two important factors help achieve this variety. One is the amount of cattle breeds that exist in Australia, with around 50 different breeds being grown across the country. Two is the type of feed the cattle are raised on. Cattle are either grain-fed or grass-fed, and the difference in the resulting steak is substantial.

Grain-fed steak tends to have a more consistent, buttery flavour, mostly due to the fact that farmers are able to feed the same type of grain during the cattle's life. A grain-fed diet tends to enhance the marbling effect of the fat, which gives beef like wagyu its signature appearance.



Grass-fed steak, meanwhile, tends to vary quite a lot when it comes to texture and flavour, as the pastures where the cattle feed can be vastly different from farm to farm, in terms of things like climate, pasture quality, and soil type.



It is understood by most that grass-fed steak is the healthier option of the two, being low in cholesterol and high in Omega 3 fatty acids. Now that we are all becoming more and more health-conscious every year, it's no surprise that benefits like these are helping to make Aussie beef so famous.

We care about our cattle

While it's safe to assume that no one in their right mind would condone animal cruelty, it's probably not something that most would think about as they're about to take their first bite of a steak. But animal welfare is a huge factor in why Australia's beef exports are so successful.

To make sure that this issue is front and centre for all meat producers in Australia, a standard was developed to ensure that all animals remain healthy and enjoy their best life.



This internationally recognised standard is called the Five Domains of Animal Welfare. As the name suggests, the standard is divided into five categories: health, mental state, nutrition, environment, and behaviour.



From monitoring for disease and injury, to noting fluctuations in behaviour, to maintaining the availability and quality of feed and water, this standard ensures that every farmer strives to give their animals the life they deserve. Not only does this result in better tasting steaks but for overseas importers it's a huge reason why they keep coming back for more.

And, we care about the environment.

Like animal welfare, the environment mightn't be the first thing you think about when you sit down to a steak. You might not even recognise the correlation the environment and the global popularity of Aussie beef. Trust us, it's there.



The Australian red meat and livestock industry has set a target of being carbon neutral by 2030, which means it will no longer make net greenhouse emissions. And they're well on their way to achieving this target, with lamb production already officially carbon neutral.

Again, while these steps and initiatives are important locally, it might seem odd that they are crucial globally. Not that it should. It's safe to say that we are all well past the stage of only considering our own backyard when it comes to the environment. Heck, it's one planet, and we all share it. Importantly, for importers, it gives them a certain piece of mind knowing that not only are they getting high quality meat, but that it's been produced in a way that is both kind to the Earth and to the longevity of the meat industry.