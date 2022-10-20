Motoring group, the Royal Automobile Association, is not only concerned about safety on the roads, but the well-being of country residents everywhere.
The residents will be better off under a $70,000 safety scheme run by the group under its latest round of yearly regional grants.
Clubs and organisations can apply for a share of the grants which are dedicated to improving safety in country areas where almost 200,000 RAA members live.
Applications for the 11th round of grants will close on Monday, October 31.
The motoring group says the grants reflect its support for country towns by funding safety projects, including the provision of firefighting and lifesaving equipment.
The RAA Insurance Chief Executive, Tom Griffiths, said his organisation had provided almost half-a-million dollars in grants to about 150 groups since 2013-14.
"The groups include volunteer firefighters, sporting and Surf Life Saving clubs, progress associations, scouts and schools,'' he said.
"The yearly funding total was increased to $70,000 - or by 40 per cent - at the last round of grants in recognition of the important role that hard-working regional community groups play in making their local areas safer during the pandemic.
"Applications are open for grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.
"Fundraising for these important projects can be difficult for small regional communities which is why the grants play an important part in providing much-needed funds.''
Mr Griffiths said RAA Insurance had funded grassroots projects for road safety, security, medical equipment and children's education, alongside an ongoing commitment to bushfire safety projects.
"Our grants have made a difference from the West Coast to the Far North, the South East and regions in between,'' he said.
For more information visit www.raa.com.au/grants
The RAA has come a long way since being founded by a small group of motoring pioneers in 1903.
Today, more than 790,000 members choose RAA to deliver them peace of mind, through a trusted range of motor, home and travel products and services.
RAA is South Australia's biggest member-based organisation with a total income of $524 million in financial year 2021.
The group says members are at the heart of everything it does so it is always looking for new ways to better their lives and make it easy to focus on what really matters.
As one of the state's biggest and oldest organisations, RAA says it is proud to help keep its members - and SA - moving in the right direction.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
