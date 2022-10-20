Outback miner BHP has made a strong start to the financial year at Olympic Dam.
The first quarter 2022-23 operational review showed near-record gold production and recorder anode production. Anode is produced from the smelting furnaces before being put through the refining process.
As is typical for the first quarter, the company performed some planned maintenance at its Australian operations, including annual refinery maintenance at Olympic Dam.
Performance at Olympic Dam was a particular highlight for the quarter.
The operation achieved record quarterly anode production - a reflection of strong smelter performance. This follows a major smelter maintenance campaign in 2021-22.
Olympic Dam achieved near-record quarterly gold production as a result of "de-bottlenecking" action.
Copper production was up 68 per cent to 50 kilotonnes, primarily as the previous corresponding quarter in 2021-22 was affected by the major smelter maintenance.
The operation remains on track to achieve financial-year production of between 195 and 215 kilotonnes.
At a group level, BHP's production and unit cost guidance for the full year remains unchanged, notwithstanding some of the macro-economic challenges facing the sector more broadly.
It was a solid start to the financial year for Olympic Dam which highlights BHP's efforts during the years to improve the reliability and stability of operations at the mine.
We have started the new financial year strongly, achieving safe and reliable operating performance," he said,.
"The first quarter included significant planned major maintenance in Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), and Olympic Dam.
"Copper production was up nine per cent on the same quarter last year with strong concentrator throughput at Escondida and record quarterly anode production at Olympic Dam. WAIO continued to perform strongly, with production up by three per cent relative to the same period last year, and we managed through substantial rainfall and labour constraints in our coal assets with production only down marginally year on year. Our full year production and unit cost guidance is unchanged.
"The South Flank iron ore ramp-up and the Jansen potash project are tracking well, with work ongoing to bring forward first production from Jansen Stage 1 and accelerate Jansen Stage 2.
"During the quarter, BHP struck a new agreement to supply our WAIO port facilities with renewable electricity, which is expected to halve GHG emissions from the electricity used."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
