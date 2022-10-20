"The first quarter included significant planned major maintenance in Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), and Olympic Dam.



"Copper production was up nine per cent on the same quarter last year with strong concentrator throughput at Escondida and record quarterly anode production at Olympic Dam. WAIO continued to perform strongly, with production up by three per cent relative to the same period last year, and we managed through substantial rainfall and labour constraints in our coal assets with production only down marginally year on year. Our full year production and unit cost guidance is unchanged.



"The South Flank iron ore ramp-up and the Jansen potash project are tracking well, with work ongoing to bring forward first production from Jansen Stage 1 and accelerate Jansen Stage 2.

