Discover what's on around Port Augusta

MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, October 29, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy exercise while connecting with community.
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthouse Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide, contact Richard Hall 0408 272 070 for details.
HALLOWEEN FUN
Outdoor Movie: The Addams Family
Saturday, October 29, Central Oval, 10 Augusta Terrace, Pt Augusta, gates open 6.30pm for 7.30pm free screening; byo chair or blanket, food and drink available, dress up in your spookiest costume, free tickets at trybooking.com/CBTRU
MONSTER DISCO
Halloween Costume Disco
Monday, October 31, West Augusta football clubrooms, 3.30pm-6pm, $10 pr child, children must be accompanied by supervising adult, prizes for best dressed, free sausage sizzle and lolly bag for each child, tickets - eventbrite.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday November 1, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, November 4, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, November 6, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.'
HELPING HAND
Annual Charity Football Match
Saturday, November 12, Central Oval, Pt Augusta, South Augusta FC v Combined Emergency Services, from 5pm, parents v kids match, 6pm SAFC v Emergency Services, donations at the gate, contact 8641 5420
LOVE OF ANIMALS
Microchip Drive & BBQ Fundraiser
Saturday, November 12, Pets Domain, Power Station Rd, Port Augusta, $10 microchipping for cats and dogs by Pt Augusta council, fundraiser for wildlife rescue service.
