Millions to play with, but who is kicking the ball?

With almost $650 million yearly to play with, the Australian Football League is poised for a resurgence in grassroots football.
The scene has been set with the record seven-year $4.5 billion broadcast rights deal.
On the official league website, there were comments about the deal safeguarding the future of the sport at all levels.
But it was short on detail and the youngsters' junior development program failed to win a particular mention. More than 120,000 kids play NAB AFL Auskick at 4000-plus centres around Australia.
To be fair, league chief Gillon McLachlan cast the net far and wide.
"We want to be the game for everyone," he said.
"And this partnership will help us to do more to engage with all communities, in all states and territories and across Indigenous and culturally-diverse communities.
"The partnership will provide unprecedented levels of financial support to invest more in ensuring every person who wants to play footy will be able to play footy.
"It will allow us to expand our reach into the local community and to invest in the next generation through more digital products that are targeted at attracting kids and providing a pathway to engaging physically with our game."
I spoke to a former local football star in a country South Australian town about the sport.
He said he knew of one case where water boys wanted to be paid for the privilege of quenching the thirst of their football heroes on the field.
"It has all come down to money. I have cancelled my membership with one of South Australia's league teams because the AFL has been dominated by Victorian clubs and the broadcasters rule the game," he said.
"I loved football when I was playing.
"What will the league do for grassroots football with its mega-deal? They forget that the vast majority of AFL players start their careers in the country."
The deal is worth $643 million a season - an upgrade on the $473 million a season under the terms of the existing two-year deal due to expire after 2024.
That's a lot of footballs, water bottles, junior development coaches and clubrooms. We will wait to see what happens with the financial windfall.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
