Call for safety upgrade at level crossing that claimed a life

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:34am, first published October 24 2022 - 1:43am
Weeroona Island is popular with residents wanting tranquil surroundings, but this has been shattered by fatalities at the level crossing. Picture supplied

A northern council is seeking a safety upgrade of Weeroona Island rail crossing where a fatality happened.

