Call for safety upgrade at level crossing that claimed a life

A northern council is seeking a safety upgrade of Weeroona Island rail crossing where a fatality happened.
At its October meeting, Mount Remarkable District Council considered a move on notice to resolve for a letter to be sent to the federal Grey MP Rowan seeking a review of the safety provisions at the crossing in light of the recent death of a motorcyclist.
"This is the second fatality at this crossing in recent years and the Weeroona Island community has indicated through feedback via its ward councillors that there have been traffic increases through the crossing in recent years and in particular since the COVID-19 pandemic," said council chief executive Sam Johnson.
"While railway crossings are a federal government responsibility through the Australian Rail Track Corporation, council could also consider whether it wishes to seek an upgrade from the stop sign to lights and gates under a 50-per cent funding arrangement to enable such works.
"In addition, another option is for council to consider sourcing funding through the State and Federal Blackspot funding program.
"Council would need to commit to a 50 per cent funding contribution under the State Program or be successful at an application through the Federal program which is fully funded.
"The corporation in 2019 indicated that if council was willing to fund an upgrade - lights, bells and gates - it would accept the future maintenance costs.
"It was estimated in 2019 that the cost would be $1 million for the upgrade."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.