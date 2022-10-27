An iconic tourist railway is on track for its 50th birthday.
In 2023, one of Australia's most-loved heritage train services will reach the key milestone of 50 years since its formation as the Pichi Richi Railway Preservation Society.
To mark the event, there will be a celebration now being planned with help from TAFE SA tourism, hospitality and events management students.
Carolyn Potter and Colleen Ryan are about to finish the Bachelor of Tourism, Hospitality and Events Management and have been working with the organising committee to create a two-day event to be in Quorn and Port Augusta in July, 2023.
Course lecturer Anne-Marie Miles says the project has provided an amazing opportunity for the students to put their knowledge into practice to gain real-world skills.
"Pichi Richi Railway is such an icon of South Australian history and tourism and it has been a wonderful experience for our students to collaborate with the committee on this event," she said.
"We want to thank the Pichi Richi team for this opportunity."
The course is a three-year higher-education qualification run by TAFE SA.
Students develop skills and knowledge in tourism, hospitality and events and, importantly, gain a better understanding of the links between the three sectors.
The society's president Dion Chandler said the group was grateful for the partnership and the support of TAFE SA..
"We look forward to hosting these anniversary events to mark this important milestone achieved by our volunteers in keeping our rail heritage alive," he said.
In 1878, building work began on the Port Augusta and Government Gums (now known as Farina which is north of the Flinders Ranges) Railway.
The line was extended to Oodnadatta in 1891 and farther to Alice Springs by 1241 kilometres in 1929, establishing an important rail link to Central Australia.
The famous Ghan passenger train travelled this way from 1923 to 1956 and on the northern part of this route until 1980.
Guests can enjoy a full-day or half-day trip aboard a restored steam or heritage diesel train on the original Ghan route between Port Augusta and Quorn on the Pichi Richi Railway.
Watch gum-lined creeks, bluebush-studded hills and ancient rocky outcrops roll past at the relaxed pace of years gone by.
The trains use historic steam or diesel locomotives or railcars or immaculately restored timber carriages, some more than 130 years old.
Since 1973, society volunteers have continued to proudly restore and run the railway.
A spokeswoman said the service operated on selected dates from March to November each year. Check the timetable, then book online or phone 1800 777 245.
