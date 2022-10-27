The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Big party just around the bend for volunteers and passengers on the Pichi Richi railway

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:25am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An iconic tourist railway is on track for its 50th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.