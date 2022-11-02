Discover What's On around Port Augusta

ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, November 4, Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, November 6, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.'
HELPING HAND
Annual Charity Football Match
Saturday, November 12, Central Oval, Pt Augusta, South Augusta FC v Combined Emergency Services, from 5pm, parents v kids match, 6pm SAFC v Emergency Services, donations at the gate, contact 8641 5420
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, November 12, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
LOVE OF ANIMALS
Microchip Drive & BBQ Fundraiser
Saturday, November 12, Pets Domain, Power Station
Rd, Port Augusta, $10 microchipping for cats and dogs by Pt Augusta council, fundraiser for wildlife rescue service.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday November 15, Tuesdays each week, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, November 19, 32-40 Quorn Road, twilight market 4pm-8pm, great stalls, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, get in some early Christmas shopping, live music, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
SIP AND SHOP
Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Thursday, November 24, Aust Arid Lands Botanic Gardens, 144 Stuart Hwy, 5.30pm-8.30pm, browse gift and plant shop, gin tasting, cocktails, limited numbers, reservations essential on 8641 9116.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, November 27, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
ON BROADWAY
On Our Way to Broadway!
November 4 @ 7:30pm, 5 and 6 @ 1:30pm at the Lea Memorial Theatre Port Augusta, tickets available at KD's Hair Flair.
