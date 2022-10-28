A charity football match will be played in Port Augusta in memory of the late police officer and indigenous role model, Bradley Amos.
Allcomers are welcome to take the field for the third such match between South Augusta Football Club and Emergency Services.
Organisers are looking for players from all three Port Augusta clubs to take up the challenge in the South team in what will be the third yearly game in the series.
In the first clash, emergency services consisted mostly of police, State Emergency Service, Metropolitan Fire Service and a few "ring-ins" plus the Klontarf kids from Port Augusta Secondary School.
In game two, one player, a policeman, represented Central and there were two others from West.
It is hoped to build on this representation for match three at Central Oval at 6pm on Saturday, November 12. Gold coin entry.
Teams will play for the Bradley Amos Shield to honour the memory of a great citizen, footballer and "all-round top bloke".
Players will wear their new Amos-designed guernseys. All games are very friendly
The Parents v Kids grudge game at 5pm is open to anyone who wants to play, even if they do not have a parent or child in the teams. Meals will be served from 6.30pm.
Money raised will go towards the Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer Awareness.
"Remember this is a Port Augusta event not just a South event so please encourage and bring along your family and friends who may not be South people," a spokesman said.
"This year we have the bonus of Derrick McManus speaking at 7.30pm.
"Derrick is a former police Special Tasks and Rescue Group member who survived being shot multiple times in a siege at Nuriootpa in the Barossa Valley in 1994."
For 11 years, McManus was a police counter-terrorist operative (trained by military Special Air Service), sniper and special operations diver with the elite STAR Group. They were trained for the safe resolution of high-risk incidents.
Selection for the group is gruelling to ensure members can sustain high-performance - leadership, perseverance, focus, grit and problem-solving - as well as mental well-being in any situation.
In the siege with a high-risk offender, McManus was shot 14 times in less than five seconds and lay on the ground for three hours, with massive life-threatening injuries, before he was rescued.
They predicted he was dead. They predicted he would struggle to survive surgery. They predicted he would never walk properly. They predicted he would never go back to work. When he said he wanted to go back to the group, they laughed in his face.
They were wrong every time.
Two-and-a-half years later, he returned to full duties with the group.
McManus is now a keynote speaker and displays an intelligent and cheeky sense of humour that reinforces every message.
In 2016, he founded the Australian Centre for Human Durability to produce high-performance leaders who have the mental fitness, agility and strength to confidently lead, survive and thrive in any environment.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.