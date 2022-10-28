For car lovers in and around Port Augusta, November 1 is a date to note on the calendar - Port Augusta Vehicle Restorers have invited the public to come and view over 100 vintage vehicles during a stopover of the Perth to Sydney Marathon 2022 contingent.
For the first time in 53 years, the Perth to Sydney Marathon will follow the famed Australian leg of one of the greatest car rallies of all time, the London to Sydney Marathon.
Comencing at the Motor Museum of Western Australia, 200 rally drivers will travel 5700 kilometres over ten days.
Leaving the morning of October 28, drivers will travel across the continent before arriving at the Port Augusta checkpoint, the second to last stopover for the day - drivers will then head on to Quorn before staying the night in Arkaroola.
Port Augusta Vehicle Restorer's Club off Old Power Station Road have welcomed to public to come and view the different vehicles on display from 12:30 - 2:30pm, Tuesday November 1.
"We are expecting Mustangs, Falcons, Austin 1800s, Alfa Romeos, Volvos, BMWs, Porsches, Mercedes, Holdens, Hillman Hunters, MGs, Reliant Scimitars and more," Mark Taylor of Port Augusta Vehicle Restorer's Club said.
The rally tips its hat to motoring history - six original cars from the 1968 marathon, including a GT Falcon, which won third place during the original marathon, will all feature in the marathon.
"The marathon is a really important thing for the community to be involved in, there's always a benefit to local businesses, we have local businesses catering for the rally drivers and it's a great way for old car owners and restorers to network and connect across the country," Mr Taylor said.
The Perth to Sydney Marathon is a re-enactment of the 1968 London to Sydney Marathon - widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest car marathons of all time.
On November 24, 1968, hundreds of thousands of spectators watched as 98 vehicles left from Crystal Palace London, starting a 10,000 mile race across the world.
According to the history books, millions of people lined the route out of London down to Dover, where the entrants caught the midnight ferry to France.
From there, the race covered approximately 10,800 kilometres across the European and South Asians continent, where a ferry was boarded in Bombay, before the marathon restarted in Perth and rally drivers crossed 5,660 kilometres to Sydney, finally parading through Hyde Park on December 18 for spectators.
"[We are] gathering to celebrate the history of the event, retracing the route of iconic events in the company of fellow enthusiasts and vehicles from the period, [driving in the greatest] marathon rally event of all... across the great continent of Australia," said a Spokesperson for the Perth to Sydney Marathon 2022.
Port Augusta Vehicle Restorers accepts cars with conditional or club registration.
From 1 July 2022, owners of historic or left-hand drive vehicles 25 years or older can access reduced car registration fees under the conditional registration scheme.
We accept all Cars, Motorcycles, Commercial Vehicles including Trucks both standard and modified and Hot Rods.
In addition, this scheme allows for you to transfer a vehicle over 25 years old into your ownership without any government stamp duty being levied on the sale (whether the car is purchased in SA or from interstate).
Vehicle Identity Inspections by the Department: If it cannot be established that a particular vehicle has been previously registered in South Australia, the vehicle must undergo an identity inspection. This will be undertaken by the Department if the vehicle is garaged in the metropolitan area or by South Australia Police if the vehicle is garaged in a country region. A 'Vehicle identity inspection report' (MR29) will be issued
As a member of the PAVRC you can register multiple cars, motorbikes or commercial vehicles of any make or model provided they are over 25 years old as of 01 Jul 22.
Club Registrars: Peter Petry 0488053051, Max McLeod 0427081903, Roger Shultz 0427410295, Mark Taylor 0439801135, Membership Officer Kathryn Taylor 0439801135.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.