November 1 is a date for car lovers in Port Augusta to note

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:55am, first published 2:07am
For car lovers in and around Port Augusta, November 1 is a date to note on the calendar - Port Augusta Vehicle Restorers have invited the public to come and view over 100 vintage vehicles during a stopover of the Perth to Sydney Marathon 2022 contingent.

