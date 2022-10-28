Potholes on Racecourse Road particularly bad due to heavy rainfall

For quicker service on non-council assets, report these directly to the organisation involved. For example report water main breaks directly to SA Water (www.sawater.com.au/works-and-faults ) and on highways (including the intersection of side roads) report hazards directly to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (www.sa.gov.au/topics/driving-and-transport/roads-and-traffic/hazards/reporting-road-hazards). If you are unsure who is responsible for a road, you can check Google Maps, which highlights Department of Transport roads in a special colour and includes their state road number - A1 for Augusta Highway and Eyre Highway for example.