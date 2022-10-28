Potholes on Racecourse Road particularly bad due to heavy rainfall

As with many regional areas across South Australia, heavy rainfall and excess storm water has resulted in a larger number of potholes in the sealed road network across Port Augusta.
"Heavy rainfall causes bitumen to loosen and potholes to form much more easily" Port Pirie Regional Council Mayor, Brett Benbow said.
"The council is working hard to remedy the situation, one particularly bad area was Racecourse Road, which had three potholes near the intersection with the railroad, but they have now been remedied and with a two-day turnaround," Mayor Benbow said.
How do I report a pothole in Port Augusta?
Residents can assist Council by bringing potholes to our attention:
"Going to the council website and filling out a Customer Maintenance Form is the quickest and easiest option," Mayor Benbow said.
"All you need to do is fill out the form with your name, address and phone number, I do them myself regularly," he said.
"The maintenance forms do work and we have a relatively good turnover, often about two days from when the report has been made. The other day, I made a report about a pothole and it was fixed by the end of the day," he said.
While the two-day turnaround is standard, service times can vary depending on the works required for a pot hole. For example, the storm water issue on the Port Augusta Highway is an ongoing problem,
"This a State-owned road and it doesn't have an easy fix," Mayor Benbow said.
How are pot holes dealt with?
Potholes in unsealed roads are triaged based on their size and location, the timing of routine works such as road grading, or whether there is a suitable crew in the area available.
When potholes are noted by council officers or brought to council's attention, council's road patching crew will repair these based on the size of the pothole and where it is in the road itself.
"People should drive to the conditions in this weather and be sure to look straight ahead as the road conditions can change quickly," Mayor Benbow said.
For quicker service on non-council assets, report these directly to the organisation involved. For example report water main breaks directly to SA Water (www.sawater.com.au/works-and-faults ) and on highways (including the intersection of side roads) report hazards directly to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (www.sa.gov.au/topics/driving-and-transport/roads-and-traffic/hazards/reporting-road-hazards). If you are unsure who is responsible for a road, you can check Google Maps, which highlights Department of Transport roads in a special colour and includes their state road number - A1 for Augusta Highway and Eyre Highway for example.
