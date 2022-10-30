She was only ... a dancer

An icon of the Australian music scene paid tribute to a legendary Port Augusta dancer.
John Schumann, singer and composer of the Vietnam War anthem I Was Only Nineteen, spoke at a dedication of a memorial for the late Ethel May Anderson OAM on Sunday.
He might as well have been speaking for all the unsung heroes in towns around South Australia.
Ms Anderson ran a non-profit dance troupe which continues at the Lea Theatre.
Members of the troupe including her daughter Lindy Madigan as well as her brother Ken Anderson wanted to create a legacy for their mother who was an inspiring leader.
Thanks to a monument engraver, a "star" - similar to those on Broadway - was built into the floor of the foyer of the theatre to be honoured at the dedication ceremony.
Schumann failed to bring his guitar to the event, saying: "These days I tend to surround myself with musicians who make me look good."
He shares a love of the outback with his friend and Ms Anderson's son Ken Anderson, a former ranger up north, hence the family connection.
Schumann told the crowd of about 100 that one night he was in the outback looking at the Milky Way in the clear sky.
"An Aboriginal men said, 'the stars are campfires of the souls who have gone'," he said.
"I reckon Ethel May has her own campfire in the Milky May and one of those stars has fallen from the sky and landed here so we don't forget her and we won't," he said.
Little did he know but Schumann was speaking a truth for all those civic-minded townspeople who have passed on in country SA to leave lasting memories.
