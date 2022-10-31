Northern Super League, Whyalla Cricket Association continue combined league for the 22/23 season

A successful trial of a combined Northern Super League with the Whyalla Cricket association last season has meant both associations have agreed to continue, deciding to kick off the start of the 2022-23 season in this format.
In a new look for Port Augusta Cricket Association, these games will be played in coloured clothing with a white ball, adopting some of the international rules, including the "no ball free hit".
Round One, Northern Super League
Quorn CC 0/63 L. Bury 43*, A. Hosking 15* Def West Augusta CC 10/59, L. Bury 3/12, E. Brereton 2/2, J. Allen 2/9, S. Donald 2/9, Central Augusta CC 4/279, D.McDonald 145, N. Khan 57*, O. Poole 56 Def South Augusta CC 6/212, B. Trewartha 54, A. Vater 34*, T. Kernahan 36, R. Waterworth 25, C Shirley 24, K. Crabbe 3/27, J Keenan 2/23
Round One produced some stellar performances from a few familiar faces with last years leading run scorer, Central Augusta's Drew McDonald, piling on 145 runs against a Souths outfit that couldn't catch a beachball never alone a cricket ball, whilst the all-round skills of Quorn stalwart, Liam Bury, was on show putting in a great effort with the bat and ball.
Round Two, Northern Super League
Quorn CC 8/113, L. Bury 54, C. McMillan 12, A. Murray 4/21, R. Kuerschner 2/7 Def Central Augusta CC, S. Subramanian 29, D. McDonald 23, W. Yates 13 A. Hosking 4/8, Co. Finlay 2/16. South Augusta CC 3/104, W. Waterworth 38*, T. Kernahan 27, B. Trewartha 18* K. Irvine 2/38 Def West Augusta CC 10/103 C. Davis 26, D. Cammarano 20, J. Blinman 17 T. Kernahan 5/14
Round Two produced a resurgence of a couple of league legends with Todd Kernahan "Turnahan" spinning his way to five for wickets and Quorn Captain/usual wicket keeper Alex Hosking taking four wickets. Liam Bury and Drew McDonald keep churning out runs with the bat, whilst a solid 38 N.O from Souths opener Will Waterworth meant his side came home safely.
A new look West Augusta who have some new faces at the club, look to rebuild as the intertown games begin this week.
