Northern Super League, Whyalla Cricket Association continue combined league for the 22/23 season

The Transcontinental
Northern Super League and Whyalla Cricket Association continue combined league for the 22/23 season

By Tyler Tennant
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:48am, first published 12:26am
A successful trial of a combined Northern Super League with the Whyalla Cricket association last season has meant both associations have agreed to continue, deciding to kick off the start of the 2022-23 season in this format.

