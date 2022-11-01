The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Australian music icon John Schumann pays tribute to another legend - Ethel May Anderson

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Schumann, singer of Vietnam War anthem I Was Only Nineteen, paid tribute to a legendary Port Augusta dancer, the late Ethel May Anderson OAM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.