John Schumann, singer of Vietnam War anthem I Was Only Nineteen, paid tribute to a legendary Port Augusta dancer, the late Ethel May Anderson OAM.
Family friend Schumann spoke at the dedication of a memorial for Mrs Anderson on October 30.
He might as well have been speaking for all the unsung heroes in towns around South Australia.
Ms Anderson ran a non-profit dance troupe which continues at the Lea Theatre.
Members of the troupe and her daughter, Lindy Madigan, as well as her son, Ken Anderson, wanted to create a legacy for their mother who was an inspiring leader.
Thanks to a monument engraver, a "star" - similar to those on Broadway - was built into the floor of the foyer of the theatre to be honoured at the dedication ceremony.
Schumann failed to bring his guitar to the event, saying: "These days I tend to surround myself with musicians who make me look good."
He shares a love of the outback with Ken Anderson, a former ranger up north, hence the family connection.
Schumann told the crowd of about 100 that one night he was in the outback looking at the Milky Way in the clear sky.
"An Aboriginal man said, 'the stars are the campfires of the souls who have gone'," he said.
"I reckon Ethel May has her own campfire in the Milky May and one of those stars has fallen from the sky and landed here so we don't forget her and we won't," he said.
Little did he know, but Schumann was speaking a truth for all the civic-minded townspeople of country SA.
Schumann then unveiled the "star" made of natural stone that is destined to last for hundreds of years.
In her speech, Ms Madigan thanked Simon Follett, of Thunder Engraving, for the amazing work on the "star".
"Simon was the original designer of our Anderson Dancers' logo at the age of just 10 years old," she said.
"This logo is still being used today and we love it."
Another speaker was Michael Rowbottom, an actor, who has been the troupe for 30 years.
He said Mrs Anderson was enthusiastic, was excited at rehearsals and had a sense of humour.
"She would never brag," he said.
"She set up a welcoming organisation for people whether they were young or old."
Mr Follett said his mother, Robin Follett, and Mrs Anderson were great friends. His father Jim was a physiotherapist at the hospital.
"My Mum was always involved in any shows and I got roped into designing the logo. I also did some tapdancing," he said.
"Ethel was perpetually busy - like a whirlwind
"She did a lot for the hospital when I was in Port Augusta.
"I think she was involved in domiciliary care and fundraising."
Guests at the tribute wore orange bows - this was Mrs Anderson's favourite colour.
Ever resourceful, she had hand-made all the orange ribbons for her 90th birthday and her funeral service.
